Mar 01, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macquarie neutral on Power Grid, cut target to Rs 202; expects underperformance may continue

The broking firm expects that the stock underperformance may continue and next set of risks will emerge from higher CWIP build-up on low commissioning.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Power Grid Corporation of India fell 1.5 percent intraday Thursday as foreign brokerage Macquarie maintained neutral call on the stock and cut target price to Rs 202 from Rs 211 per share.

The broking firm expects that the stock underperformance may continue and next set of risks will emerge from higher CWIP build-up on low commissioning.

It believes that company is a cash call with very limited upside/downside.

At 11:55 hrs Power Grid Corporation of India was quoting at Rs 196.15, down Rs 2.30, or 1.16 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 226.40 and 52-week low Rs 188.05 on 08 August, 2017 and 03 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.36 percent below its 52-week high and 4.31 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

