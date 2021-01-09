MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

M&M share price rises on vehicle price hike; Emkay maintains 'buy'

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 764.10 and 52-week low Rs 245.80 on 08 December, 2020 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
January 09, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) rose over a percent intraday on January 8 after the company increased prices of its personal and commercial vehicles effective January 8, 2021.

The company announced that effective January 8, 2021, the prices of its range of personal and commercial vehicles will increase by around 1.9%, resulting in an increase of Rs 4,500 - Rs 40,000, depending on the model and variant.

In the case of all new Thar, the current price increase will be effective for all bookings done between December 1, 2020 and January 7, 2021.

All fresh bookings for all new Thar, effective January 8, 2021, will have prices as applicable on the date of delivery.

“The price increase was necessitated due to unprecedented increase in commodity prices and various other input costs over the past many months. We have made all efforts to reduce our costs and deferred price increase for a significant duration, but due to the quantum of input cost increase, consequently we are taking this price increase effective January 8, 2021," said Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M.

Close

Related stories

Research house Emkay retain positive view on management's efforts to tighten capital allocation norms and expectations of sales cycle recovery.

It maintained buy with a target price of Rs 824 (Rs 783 earlier), based on 17x Core P/E on FY23E and value of investments at Rs 249/sh (Rs 208 earlier).

M&M

At 09:58 hrs Mahindra and Mahindra was quoting at Rs 753.70, up Rs 9.30, or 1.25 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 764.10 and 52-week low Rs 245.80 on 08 December, 2020 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.36 percent below its 52-week high and 206.63 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Mahindra and Mahindra
first published: Jan 8, 2021 11:00 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.