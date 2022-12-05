 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
M&M Financial Services hits 52-week high on a strong November; brokerages expect further upside

Dec 05, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST

In a business update, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services reported a 75 percent growth in disbursements in November

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services' share price was up more than 4 percent in the morning session on December 5 and touched a 52-week high of Rs 239.35 after the company reported a 75 percent growth in disbursements in November.

"The business continued its momentum with the disbursement of approximately Rs 4,500 crore delivering a 75 percent YoY growth on the backdrop of a  positive macro environment, the company said in an exchange filing.

The year-to-date disbursement at approximately Rs 31,050 crore registered a year-on-year growth of 99 percent. Healthy disbursement trends led to a strong gross asset book of approximately Rs 76,300 crore, growing around 3.4 percent over September 2022, the filing said.

The collection efficiency (CE) was at 96 percent for November 2022 against 94 percent in the year-ago period. Stage 2 assets as at November end were down sequentially and are estimated below 9 percent, while Stage 3 assets remained stable at lower than 7 percent at month end, it added.

The company expects further improvement in stage 2 and 3 assets in December. Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) are estimated to be higher than Stage 3 asset by around Rs 1,200 crore, reconfirming the management belief that no additional provisions may be required over and above the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) provision for FY23, the report said.