Lupin stock rises 2% on launch of drug that prevents postpartum hemorrhage

Lupin share price rallied 2 percent intraday Monday after the launch of drug that prevents postpartum hemorrhage, in the US.

The pharma major announced the launch of its generic Methylergonovine Maleate tablets USP, 0.2 mg, in the US.

Methylergonovine Maleate tablet is the generic equivalent of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation's Methergine. It is indicated for the prevention and control of postpartum hemorrhage.

The drug had annual sales of approximately $71.5 million in the US, as per IQVIA MAT April 2018.

At 14:16 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 773.35, up Rs 10.25, or 1.34 percent on the BSE.