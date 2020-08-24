Lupin shars slips 2% after Investec retains 'sell' but raises target

Lupin share price shed 2 percent intraday on August 24 after research house Investec has kept sell rating on the stock but raised target to Rs 815 from Rs 665 per share.

The company has been building recovery, while there is a low margin of error on the execution.

The adjusted EPS was lowest in the last decade largely due to metformin recalls. It has seen weakness across all businesses barring API.

The execution across key items remains the key, while new launches & resolution of FDA issues will be keenly watched, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 12:55 hrs, Lupin was quoting at Rs 964, down Rs 17.60, or 1.79 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,034.55 and 52-week low Rs 505.00 on 17 August 2020 and 13 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.82 percent below its 52-week high and 90.89 percent above its 52-week low.