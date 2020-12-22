MARKET NEWS

Lupin shares rise 3% on USFDA nod

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,121.85 and its 52-week low of Rs 505.00 on 18 September 2020 and 13 March 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2020 / 09:47 AM IST
 
 
Lupin share price added 3 percent in early trade on December 22 after the company received USFDA approval.

The company said that it has received approval for its Rufinamide Oral Suspension, 40 mg/ml, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), to market a generic equivalent of Banzel Oral Suspension, 40 mg/ml, of Eisai Inc.

Rufinamide Oral Suspension is indicated for adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in pediatric patients 1 year of age and older, and in adults.

Rufinamide had estimated annual sales of USD 124.5 million in the US (IQVIA MAT September 2020).

At 09:26 hrs, Lupin was quoting at Rs 945.50, up Rs 13.80, or 1.48 percent on the BSE.

lupin

Currently, it is trading 15.72 percent below its 52-week high and 87.23 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Lupin
first published: Dec 22, 2020 09:47 am

