Lupin shares hit 52-week high after launch of Darunavir tablets

Darunavir Tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 308 million in the US

Lupin shares gained nearly 2 percent and touched a 52-week high of Rs 830.30 in early trade on June 5 on the back of launching Darunavir tablets.

Lupin on June 3, announced the launch of Darunavir Tablets, 600 mg and 800 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Prezista Tablets of Janssen Products, LP.

Darunavir Tablets, 600 mg and 800 mg (RLD Prezista) had estimated annual sales of USD 308 million in the US, company said in its release.

Lupin's wholly owned subsidiary Novel Laboratories Inc, based in Somerset, New Jersey, has recently received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Diazepam Rectal Gel, 10 mg and 20 mg, Rectal Delivery System, a generic equivalent of Diastat AcuDialTM Rectal Delivery System, 10 mg and 20 mg, of Bausch Health US, LLC.

In May 2023, the company's Canada subsidiary received approval from Health Canada to market a generic version of Spiriva and got USFDA approval for Obeticholic Acid Tablets.

And also announced a strategic collaboration with Enzene Biosciences to launch Cetuximab in India, the first biosimilar developed for Cetuximab.

Financials

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 236 crore for the January-March quarter as against a net loss of Rs 518 crore incurred in the same period last year.

The topline also grew 12.1 percent on-year to Rs 4,330.3 crore in the fourth quarter. Its EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin expand for the quarter by 690 basis points on year to 14.2 percent from 7.3 percent in Q4 FY22.

At 9:25am, Lupin was quoting at Rs 822.60, up Rs 5.45, or 0.67 percent on the BSE.