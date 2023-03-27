Lupin shares gain on tentative USFDA approval for Valbenazine capsules

Lupin's share price rose 2 percent intraday on March 27 after the pharma company received tentative approval from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Valbenazine Capsules.

Lupin received the tentative approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), Valbenazine Capsules (40 mg, 60 mg, and 80 mg) to market a generic equivalent of Ingrezza Capsules (40 mg, 60 mg, and 80 mg) of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, as per the press release.

Valbenazine Capsules had estimated annual sales of $1,235 million in the US.

Moneycontrol News