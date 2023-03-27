 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Lupin shares gain on tentative USFDA approval for Valbenazine capsules

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

Lupin also announced that USFDA has completed a post-marketing adverse drug experience (PADE) inspection of the company’s operations, which closed with no observations.

Lupin

Lupin's share price rose 2 percent intraday on March 27 after the pharma company received tentative approval from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Valbenazine Capsules.

Lupin received the tentative approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), Valbenazine Capsules (40 mg, 60 mg, and 80 mg) to market a generic equivalent of Ingrezza Capsules (40 mg, 60 mg, and 80 mg) of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, as per the press release.

Valbenazine Capsules had estimated annual sales of $1,235 million in the US.

Catch all the market action on our live blog