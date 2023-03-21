Lupin shares gain after partner receives USFDA approval to 2 drugs

Pharma major Lupin shares gained 1.6 percent in the early trade on March 21 after the company's alliance partner received two approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Lupin's alliance partner Caplin Steriles has received the final approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Rocuronium Bromide Injection, 10mg/ml in 5 ml and 10 ml multi-dose vials, to market a generic version of Zemuron Bromide Injection, 50 mg/5 ml and 100 mg/10 ml of Organon USA Inc.

Rocuronium Bromide Injection had an annual sale of approximately $53 million in the US.

Its alliance partner also received the final approval from the FDA for its ANDA Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 200 mg/2 ml (100 mg/ml) multiple-dose vials, to market a therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 200 mg/2 ml (100mg/ml), of Fresenius Kabi USA LLC. Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection USP had an annual sale of approximately $36 million in the US.

Congress slams Centre after Interpol drops Mehul Choksi's name from Red Notices list

Centre conspired to stall Delhi budget: AAP Last week, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company Lupin Digital Health (LDH) has unveiled the results of a first-of-its-kind study in India, showing the efficacy of digital therapeutics (DTx) among patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) and post-percutaneous coronary interventions. The study findings were presented at the India Live 2023 symposium in Chennai. LDH recently launched its digital therapeutics platform, Lyfe, India's only evidence-based holistic heart care program that significantly reduces the risk of a heart attack and improves the quality of life for cardiac patients. At 9:16am, Lupin was quoting at Rs 651.00, up Rs 4.80, or 0.74 percent. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 798.90 and a 52-week low of Rs 583.05 on April 5, 2022 and May 25, 2022, respectively. It was trading 18.51 percent below its 52-week high and 11.65 percent above its 52-week low on Tuesday morning.

