Lupin shares gain after partner receives USFDA approval to 2 drugs

Mar 21, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Pharma major Lupin shares gained 1.6 percent in the early trade on March 21 after the company's alliance partner received two approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Lupin's alliance partner Caplin Steriles has received the final approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Rocuronium Bromide Injection, 10mg/ml in 5 ml and 10 ml multi-dose vials, to market a generic version of Zemuron Bromide Injection, 50 mg/5 ml and 100 mg/10 ml of Organon USA Inc.

Rocuronium Bromide Injection had an annual sale of approximately $53 million in the US.

