App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin share price up 1% after Nomura maintains buy

Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained add rating with a target at Rs 840 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Lupin share price rose more than 1 percent intraday on January 14 after brokerages remained bullish on the stock with a price target between Rs 840-913.

Research house Nomura has maintained a buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 913 per share.

According to Nomura, the approvals for API at Tarapur may be withheld till the site is cleared, while negatively surprised by the company’s inability to address USFDA issues in the last two years.

Close

Tarapur is the Fifth facility to be classified as OAI and most of the new filings are based on APIs from Dabhasa & Vizag API plants.

related news

US sales uptick will depend on the ramp-up of Levothyroxine, Solosec, it added.

Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained add rating with a target at Rs 840 per share.

Tarapur OAI is a negative surprise despite earnings impact not being material and progress on compliance is a key catalyst now, it said.

At 11:03 hrs, Lupin was quoting at Rs 756.25, up Rs 8.10, or 1.08 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 11:28 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Lupin

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.