Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin share price rises over 3% on receiving EIR from USFDA

The inspection at the facility was carried out by the USFDA between November 26, 2018 and December 4, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Lupin share price rose over 3 percent in early trade on April 15 after the company received EIR from the USFDA.

The company received and establishment inspection report (EIR) after the closure of the US FDA inspection of its Mandideep Unit II facility, classifying the inspection as Voluntary Action Indicated.

The inspection at the facility was carried out by the USFDA between November 26, 2018 and December 4, 2018.

“We are pleased to have received the EIR for our Mandideep Unit II facility, our important cardiovascular API manufacturing facility. We remain committed to enhancing compliance and quality standards across all our manufacturing sites," said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.

At 09:23 hrs Lupin was quoting at Rs 847.35, up Rs 21.40, or 2.59 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 09:42 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Lupin

