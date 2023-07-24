Lupin share price rises on tentative USFDA approval for HIV drug

Lupin

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Indian multinational pharmaceutical company Lupin's share price gained 0.6 percent at Rs 940.60 at 9:40 am after the company received tentative approval from USFDA for its HIV drug.

Lupin has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) under the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) for its new drug application for Dolutegravir Lamivudine and Tenofovir Alafenamide tablets.

This product would be manufactured at the company’s Nagpur facility in India.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

On July 21, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary in Germany, Hormosan Pharma GmbH (Hormosan), launched Luforbec 100/6 (beclometasone 100 µg / formoterol 6 µg), a fixed combination in a pressurized metered dose inhaler (pMDI) for the treatment of adult asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in Germany.

Also, the company incorporated Lupin Atharv Ability Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, for the neuro-rehabilitation business.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on August 3, 2023, to consider and take on record the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.