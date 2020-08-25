172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|lupin-share-price-rises-5-on-us-fda-approval-5751671.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin share price rises 5% on US FDA approval

The generic Albuterol Sulphate MDI will be manufactured at its Indore (Unit III) facility in India.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Lupin share price rose 5 percent intraday on August 25 after the company received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for inhalation product for asthma patients.

The company has received approval from the USFDA for its Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol, 90 mcg (base)/actuation, a generic version of ProAir HFA.

The generic Albuterol Sulphate MDI will be manufactured at its Indore (Unit III) facility in India.

Close

"The approval is timely as Albuterol MDI is a key rescue inhalation product for asthma patients who are at an increased risk of COVID-related complications. We look forward to launching the product this quarter and expect a steady ramp-up through the fiscal year," said Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin.

At 09:37 hrs, Lupin was quoting at Rs 987.00, up Rs 16.90, or 1.74 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Lupin

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.