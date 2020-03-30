App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin share price jumps 5% on EIR from USFDA

The company received the establishment inspection report for its Inhalation Research Center located at Coral Springs, Florida.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Lupin share price jumped 5 percent intraday on March 30 after the pharma company received an establishment inspection report from the US drug regulator.

The company received the EIR for its Inhalation Research Center located at Coral Springs, Florida.

The facility was inspected by the Food and Drug Administration between February 19, 2020 and February 26, 2020 on behalf of the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for Lupin’s generic Fostair application to the UK regulator.

"The receipt of the EIR with satisfactory VAI status validates our commitment towards ensuring the highest levels of quality and CGMP compliance at all our sites," said Vinita Gupta, CEO of Lupin.

At 1147 hours, Lupin was quoting at Rs 560.65, up Rs 13.65, or 2.50 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 11:59 am

