English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Lupin share price gains 8% after reporting Rs 129.7-crore profit in Q2

    Revenue of the company was up 1.3% at Rs 4,145.5 crore versus Rs 4,091.3 crore, YoY.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 10, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST
    Lupin

    Lupin

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Lupin share price rose more than 8 percent intraday on November 10 - a day after the company reported its earnings and turned profitable for the quarter ended September 2022.

    Lupin has recorded net profit of Rs 129.7 crore for the quarter under review as against a loss of Rs 2,098 crore a year ago.

    Revenue of the company was up 1.3 percent at Rs 4,145.5 crore as against Rs 4,091.3 crore a year back.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company post June quarter earnings

    Close

    Related stories

    Macquarie

    Research firm Macquarie has kept outperform rating on the stock with a target at Rs 790 per share.

    The profitability misses on in-line revenue and the miss is due to absence of cost savings.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and profit missed by 14  percent and 45 percent, respectively, reported CNBC-TV18.

    Nomura

    Brokerage house Nomura has kept buy rating on the stock with a target at Rs 863 per share.

    The Q2 sales and EBITDA 2.8 percent/11.7 percent were above the estimates. Its net earnings came in 12 percent below the forecasts.

    The management expects EBITDA margin to reach 18 percent by FY23 end, reported CNBC-TV18.

    At 09:58 hrs Lupin was quoting at Rs 729.45, up Rs 35.40, or 5.10 percent on the BSE.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Lupin
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 08:55 am