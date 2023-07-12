Lupin share price hits 52-week high on inspection report from USFDA

Lupin

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Pharma major Lupin's share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 934.90, gaining 2 percent in early trade on July 12 after the company received a establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA.

At 09:23 am Lupin was quoting at Rs 921.35, up Rs 8.45, or 0.93 percent on the BSE.

Lupin has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Pithampur Unit-2 manufacturing facility that manufactures oral solids and ophthalmic dosage forms.

The EIR was issued post the last inspection of the facility conducted from March 21 to March 29, 2023. The USFDA has determined that the inspection classification of the facility is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

“We are pleased to have received the EIR from the USFDA with a satisfactory VAI status for our Pithampur Unit-2 facility. This is a significant milestone as we build back our reputation in quality and compliance. We look forward to new products approvals and launches, especially ophthalmic products from this facility now,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director at Lupin.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

On July 4, company received tentative approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), Dolutegravir tablets for oral suspension, 5 mg. The approval is to market a generic equivalent of Tivicay PD Tablets for oral suspension, 5 mg of ViiV Healthcare company. This product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Nagpur facility in India.