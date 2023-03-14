 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lupin share price gains on 'no observation' certificate from USFDA inspection

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

Lupin Bioresearch Centre conducts BA/BE, PK/PD, In-vitro BE and biosimilar studies.

Lupin shares gained in the early trade on March 14 after the company received a 'no observation' certificate from US Food and Drug Administration.

At 9:16am, Lupin traded at Rs 663.50, up Rs 9.15, or 1.40 percent.

Lupin announced that the USFDA has completed an inspection of its Bioresearch Centre in Pune, India.

and inspection closed without any observation, company said in its release.