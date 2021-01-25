Lupin share price gains 2% on USFDA approval

Lupin share price added 2 percent intraday on January 25 after the company received United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) approval.

The company has received approval for its Sevelamer Carbonate Tablets, 800 mg, from the US FDA, to market a generic equivalent of Renvele Tablets, 800 mg, of Genzyme Corporation.

Sevelamer Carbonate Tablets are indicated for the control of serum phosphorus in adults and children 6 years of age and older with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.

Sevelamer Carbonate Tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 348 million in the US (IQVIA MAT September 2020).