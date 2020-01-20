Lupin share price dips 4% after USFDA issues observations for Vizag facility

Lupin share price shed more than 4 percent intraday on January 20 after the US drug regulator issued observations for its Vizag facility.

The company announced the completion of an inspection carried out by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at its Vizag API manufacturing facility. The inspection was carried out between January 13, 2020 and January 17, 2020.

The inspection for the API facility at Vizag closed with five 483 observations.

“We are fully committed to adherence with CGMP regulations and uphold high quality standards across all our manufacturing sites. We are confident of addressing the observations to the U.S. FDA’s satisfaction,” Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said.