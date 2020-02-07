App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin share price dips 3% as Q3 loss widens; CLSA maintains sell, cuts target

The company's Q3 FY20 consolidated net loss increased to Rs 835 crore against a loss of Rs 151.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Lupin fell 3 percent in the early trade on February 7 after company's net loss widened in the quarter-ended December 2019.

The company's Q3 FY20 consolidated net loss increased to Rs 835 crore against a loss of Rs 151.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue fell 4.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,769 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) plummeted 37 percent to Rs 429 crore. EBITDA margin was down at 11.4 percent versus 17.3 percent YoY.

Other income rose Rs 93.5 crore versus Rs 40.2 crore YoY.

CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Cut to Rs 600 from Rs 690 per share

The company's EBITDA margin comes in at multi-year lows. However, the execution is the key and a slip could pose further earnings risk.

It cut FY21-22 EPS estimates by 12-14 percent.

Jefferies | Rating: Underperform | Target: Cut to Rs 600 from Rs 620 per share

The company has reported Q3F Y20 resuls which was well below expectations.

The US revenue was flat QoQ and India growth was also below peers (9 percent).

The near-term outlook is weak with key product launches delayed to FY21.

At 09:18 hours Lupin was quoting at Rs 707.00, down Rs 13.50, or 1.87 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 09:43 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Lupin

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.