MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Lupin rises 2% on USFDA nod for sevelamer carbonate used in treatment of chronic kidney disease

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,267.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 854 on June 2, 2021 and December 20, 2021, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Lupin rose 2 percent intraday on December 27 to Rs 914.20 after the company received USFDA approval for sevelamer carbonate for oral suspension.

"Lupin has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Sevelamer Carbonate for Oral Suspension, 0.8 g and 2.4 g packets to market a generic equivalent of Renvela for Oral Suspension, 0.8 g and 2.4 g Packets of Genzyme," the company said in its press release.

The product will be manufactured at the company’s Goa facility in India.

Sevelamer carbonate for oral suspension had an estimated annual sales of $51.7 million in the US (IQVIA MAT September 2021).

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Close

Related stories

At 09:28 hrs, Lupin was quoting at Rs 912.20, up Rs 15.05, or 1.68 percent on the BSE.

Last week, the company received a tentative approval from the USFDA for its ANDA Azilsartan Medoxomil Tablets, 40 mg, and 80 mg to market a generic equivalent of Edarbi Tablets, 40 mg, and 80 mg, of Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LW. This product will be manufactured at the company's Nagpur facility in India.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,267.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 854 on 02 June, 2021 and 20 December, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 28.03 percent below its 52-week high and 6.81 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Lupin
first published: Dec 27, 2021 09:50 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | What does the Capacity Building Commission mean for India's civil services?

Policy Talk | What does the Capacity Building Commission mean for India's civil services?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.