Lupin rises 2% on USFDA approval for Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets

Shares of Lupin rose over 2 percent intraday on September 20 after company received nod from USFDA.

The company received approval for its sANDA for Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets USP from the United States Food and Drug Administration to market a generic equivalent of UNITHROID, manufactured by Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets USP was originally approved on January 18, 2019 as generic equivalent of SYNTHROID manufactured by ABBVIE Inc.

With this sANDA approval, Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets are now AB rated (therapeutically equivalent) with Reference Listed Drugs, SYNTHROID and UNITHROID.