Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin rises 2% on USFDA approval for Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets

Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets USP was originally approved on January 18, 2019 as generic equivalent of SYNTHROID manufactured by ABBVIE Inc.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Lupin rose over 2 percent intraday on September 20 after company received nod from USFDA.

The company received approval for its sANDA for Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets USP from the United States Food and Drug Administration to market a generic equivalent of UNITHROID, manufactured by Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals Inc.

With this sANDA approval, Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets are now AB rated (therapeutically equivalent) with Reference Listed Drugs, SYNTHROID and UNITHROID.

At 15:19 hrs Lupin was quoting at Rs 756.30, up Rs 14.95, or 2.02 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Sep 20, 2019 03:24 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

