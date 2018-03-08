App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 08, 2018 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin rises 1%; signs agreement with CSIR-National Chemical

The company signed agreement with CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory and Department of Science and Technology for conducting research on a continuous purification process development of a biosimilar monoclonal antibody therapeutic.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Lupin added 1 percent intraday Thursday as company signed agreement with CSIR-National Chemical and DST for research on biosimilar therapeutic.

The company signed agreement with CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory and Department of Science and Technology for conducting research on a continuous purification process development of a biosimilar monoclonal antibody therapeutic.

Dr Rustom Mody, Senior Vice President and Head-R&D, Biotechnology, Lupin said, "Biotech is one of Lupin's key growth drivers and we are committed to advancing our biotech R&D capabilities through strategic partnerships."

"Our collaboration with a premier institution like CSIR is an exemplary industry-academia collaboration that can further the development and commercialisation of biologics and biosimilars for a better and more affordable healthcare to customers across the globe," he added.

At 11:26 hrs Lupin was quoting at Rs 763.65, up Rs 3.05, or 0.40 percent.

It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 750.

Share price declined 47 percent in last 1 year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC