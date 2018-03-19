Lupin rises 1% on USFDA approval for Desoximetasone topical spray

Shares of Lupin rose more than 1 percent intraday Monday as it has received approval for its Desoximetasone Topical Spray.

The company has received final approval for its Desoximetasone Topical Spray, 0.25%, 30 ml, 50 ml, and 100 ml from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Taro Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.'s Topicort Topical Spray, 0.25%.

Desoximetasone Topical Spray is the generic equivalent of Taro Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.'s Topicort Topical Spray, 0.25%.

It is a corticosteroid indicated for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in patients 18 years of age or older.

Desoximetasone Topical Spray had annual sales of approximately USD 19.5 million in the US, as per IQVIA MAT January 2018 data.

At 12:02 hrs Lupin was quoting at Rs 771.10, up Rs 8.85, or 1.16 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil