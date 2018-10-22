App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin may test Rs 970, says Shabbir Kayyumi

As long as Lupin sustains above Rs 830, the possibility of moving on the upside is higher and it can hit our target of Rs 970 with an ease.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shabbir Kayyumi

Narnolia Financial Advisors

After hitting the peak of Rs 711, Lupin slipped lower levels at Rs 574 then it turns back after forming congestion zone on the lower time frame of charts. As of now, it is retesting its falling trend line on weekly chart which is showing stability in the stock.

Declining histogram in MACD along with positive crossover below the central line is creating optimism in coming sessions. Key support level is located near Rs 842 where 200 DMA is seen. As long as it sustains above Rs 830, the possibility of moving on the upside is higher and it can hit our target of Rs 970 with an ease.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 10:54 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.