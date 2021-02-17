MARKET NEWS

Lupin launches Posaconazole delayed-release tablets; share dips 2%

Posaconazole had estimated annual sales of USD 186 million in the US

Moneycontrol News
February 17, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST
 
 
Lupin share price declined 2 percent intraday on February 17. The company has launched Posaconazole delayed-release tablets with the approval of the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The company in its release said that it has launched of Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets, 100 mg, after its alliance partner AET Pharma US Inc. (part of Tiefenbacher Group). Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets are the generic equivalent of Noxafil Delayed-Release Tablets, 100 mg, of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Tablets are indicated for prophylaxis of invasive Aspergillus and Candida infections in patients who are at high risk of developing these infections due to being severely immunocompromised, such as hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) recipients with graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) or those with hematologic malignancies with prolonged neutropenia from chemotherapy.

Posaconazole had estimated annual sales of USD 186 million in the US, as per IQVIA MAT December 2020.

At 11:17 hrs, Lupin was quoting at Rs 1,077.30, down Rs 19.50, or 1.78 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,121.85 and 52-week low Rs 505 on 18 September, 2020 and 13 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.97 percent below its 52-week high and 113.33 percent above its 52-week low.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Lupin
first published: Feb 17, 2021 11:44 am

