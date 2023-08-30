Lupin gains on launching heart drug in Canada

The company had also received approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Pirfenidone Capsules

Shar price of Lupin gained nearly 1 percent in the early trade on August 30 after its subsidiary launched a drug to improve heart health in Canada. At 09.40 am, Lupin was quoting at Rs 1,106, up 0.83 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

Lupin Pharma Canada Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin, launched Propranolol LA (long-acting) capsules of 60 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg and 160 mg. Propranolol LA is a generic equivalent of Inderal LA, which provides an effective treatment solution post the discontinuation of Inderal LA for patients and healthcare practitioners.

The company had also received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) on August 25 for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Pirfenidone Capsules of 267 mg and 801 mg and to market a generic equivalent of Esbriet Capsules of Hoffmann La Roche Inc. This product will be manufactured at the company's Pithampur facility in India.

On August 24, the company announced acquisition of diabetes brands Ondero and Ondero Met from German drug-maker Boehringer Ingelheim, which also includes the acquisition of trademark rights associated with both the brands.