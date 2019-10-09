App
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin gains on GMP certificate from Japan’s drug regulator

Lupin's Mandideep facility has been granted a good manufacturing practice certificate by Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency.

Share price of Lupin added 1.8 percent intraday on October 9 after the pharma company received a good manufacturing practice (GMP certificate) from a Japanese regulator for its Mandideep facility.

The company had received the GMP certificate from Japan’s Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency for its Mandideep API facility (Unit II), Lupin said in a BSE release.

The PMDA inspected the facility between May 14, 2019 and May 17, 2019 and closed the inspection with no critical or major observations.

The GMP certificate will be valid till September 2024.

At 1144 hours, Lupin was quoting at Rs 674.10, up Rs 5.30, or 0.79 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 914 and 52-week low Rs 646.20 on October 31, 2018 and October 7, 2019, respectively.

It is trading 26.25 percent below its 52-week high and 4.32 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 11:58 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

