Lupin gains as USFDA completed inspection without any observations

Shares of Lupin gained 1.5 percent intraday Wednesday after USFDA completed the inspection at its Bioresearch Centre without any observations.

United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has inspected its Lupin Bioresearch Centre (LBC) without any observations. This is the fifth successive inspection without any 483 observations, indicating superior quality compliance maintained at this global bioresearch facility, the company said in press release.

Lupin Bioresearch Centre (LBC) conducts the in-vivo and in-vitro bioequivalence studies for Lupin in Pune.

This inspection also included a review of studies done at the center’s new site at Lupin Research Park, Pune.

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin expressed satisfaction about the quality management system maintained in LBC and said “Such a high level of compliance reiterates Lupin’s commitment to high-quality standards across its world-class research centres.”

At 1046 hours, Lupin was quoting at Rs 783.10, up Rs 6.25, or 0.80 percent on the BSE.