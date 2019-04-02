Lupin gains 2% on receiving inspection report for Pithampur facility

Shares of Lupin gained more than 2 percent intraday Tuesday after the company received EIR for its Pithampur facility from USFDA.

The company in its press release said that it has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) for its Pithampur (Unit-3) facility.

The inspection was conducted between October 8, 2018 and October 18, 2018.

The said facility is involved in the manufacturing of Metered Dose Inhalers (MDis), Dry Powder Inhalers (DPis) and Topical Formulations for the regulated markets.

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, "Receiving the EIR for our Pithampur Unit-3 facility is a very positive development and brings us one step closer to bringing important MDis and DPis to the market."

"We are committed to ensuring the quality, safety and efficacy of the products that we manufacture across our facilities," he added.

At 10:45 hrs Lupin was quoting at Rs 774.70, up Rs 8.60, or 1.12 percent on the BSE.