you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin gains 2% on launch of fluocinonide ointment in US

The company said that the drug will be used for providing relief to the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Lupin rose more than 2 percent intraday on March 29 after the pharmaceutical company launched fluocinonide ointment USP in the US.

The company in its BSE release said that the drug will be used for providing relief to the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 986 and 52-week low of Rs 720.40 on 10 September 2018 and 28 March 2018, respectively.

At 12:54 hrs, Lupin was quoting at Rs 741, up 2.25 percent on BSE.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 01:01 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Lupin #markets #stocks

