App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin falls 2% on weak Q2 show; CLSA maintains sell with 12% downside

Macquarie has maintained underperform rating on Lupin, while cut target to Rs 775 from Rs 788 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Lupin slipped more than 2 percent in the early trade on Thursday as company reported weak set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company has reported a massive 41.2 percent fall in second quarter profit to Rs 268.5 crore, dented by lower operating income and US business. However, bottomline increased 32 percent sequentially. Sharp increase in other income limited profit fall YoY.

Revenue from operations during the quarter was flat at Rs 3,951 crore against Rs 3,952 crore in corresponding period last fiscal, with 8.3 percent YoY degrowth in North America formulations business.

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 997

related news

Nomura has maintained buy call on the stock with a potential upside of 12 percent. The firm keeps a target of Rs 997 per share.

It feels that the Q2 is muted but operationally in-line, it expect revival in US in H2 due to seasonality and launch of key products.

Ramp-up in Solosec to have positive impact on margins, it added

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 780

CLSA has maintained sell rating on Lupin with a potential downside of 12 percent. The research house keeps a target of Rs 780 per share.

According to firm, despite favourable currency, the margin pressure continued. The US revival depends on approval/ramp-up of certain big products.

It see a downside risk to FY20 EPS if US business does not revive.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 775

Macquarie has maintained underperform rating on Lupin, while cut target to Rs 775 from Rs 788 per share. It sees a potential downside of 13 percent.

A lacklustre show despite forex tailwind and expect medium-term US sales to remain muted, with a laborious road to recovery, said Macquarie.

Even with improved traction in H2, the valuations are expensive, it added.

At 09:18 hrs Lupin was quoting at Rs 871.80, down Rs 17.15, or 1.93 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 09:20 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.