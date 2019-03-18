Lumax Auto Technologies slips nearly 3% as co shuts PCB manufacturing

Shares of Lumax Auto Technologies slipped nearly 3 percent intraday on March 18 as the company decided to discontinue PCB manufacturing.

The company in its BSE release said it has decided for discontinuation of the PCB manufacturing w.e.f. April 1, 2019.

Further, it said the board has also approved the disposal of plant and machinery to Lumax Industries relating to PCB Business on arm’s length basis and not below its book value.

At 1238 hours, Lumax Auto Technologies was quoting at Rs 153.60, down Rs 3.90, or 2.5 percent on the BSE.

