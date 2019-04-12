Lumax Auto Technologies rises 5% on JV with German company

Share price of Lumax Auto Technologies rose more than 5 percent in the early trade on Friday as company entered into a joint venture agreement with German company.

The company in its BSE filing said that it has signed a joint venture agreement with Jopp Holding JmbH, Germany for manufacturing and sale of the automotive components such as shift tower (mannual & automated)/ shift forks & all gear sensor assembly.

The company will hold 50% of total equity share capital of the proposed JV company and 50 percent will hold by Jopp Holding JmbH.

The joint venture company will initially issue equity shares to both the parties at par value i.e. Rs 10 per equity share

At 09:26 hrs Lumax Auto Technologies was quoting at Rs 141.10, up Rs 5.55, or 4.09 percent on the BSE.