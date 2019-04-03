Lumax Auto rallies 4% despite shutting down plant in Haryana

Lumax Auto Technologies surged nearly 4 percent intraday on April 3 despite closing its PCB manufacturing unit in Haryana.

The company in its BSE release said that the discontinuation of the unit will be effective from April 1.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 224.10 and 52-week low of Rs 127 on 16 August 2018 and 28 June 2018, respectively.

At 1033 hrs, Lumax Auto Technologies was quoting Rs 143.40, up 3.58 percent on the BSE.