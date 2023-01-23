 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LTIMindtree stock slides after profit drops 16%, brokerages cut target price

Jan 23, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST

On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) at Rs 1,374.8 crore dropped 16 percent QoQ for the quarter. The operating profit margin plunged to 15.95 percent in Q3FY23, down from 19.88 percent in Q2FY23

The LTIMindtree stock was trading in the red on January 23 following a disappointing Q3 show despite the market posting some handsome gains.

The IT services unit of infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro registered a 16 percent sequential fall in consolidated profit at Rs 1,000.7 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, with a double-digit fall in operating profit and a sharp increase in other expenses (up 37 percent quarter-on-quarter).

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 8,620 crore rose 4.8 percent over the previous quarter and 25.3 percent year-on-year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Revenue in dollar terms grew 2.4 percent quarter-on-quarter (up 14 percent on-year) to $1,046.7 million for the December quarter, with revenue in constant currency terms rising 1.9 percent sequentially, said LTIMindtree, the entity formed by the merger of L&T Infotech and Mindtree in November 2022.

On the operating front, quarterly EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) at Rs 1,374.8 crore was down 16 percent sequentially. The operating profit margin fell to 15.95 percent in Q3FY23 from 19.88 percent in Q2FY23.