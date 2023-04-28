 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LTIMindtree logs in 22% rise in Q4 revenue, but flat profit keeps brokerages divided

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 28, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST

IT firm, LTIMindtree posted flat profit for the quarter ending March 2023 at Rs 1,114 crore while reporting a 22 percent jump in revenue at Rs 8.691 crore. Street sentiment is mixed with IDBI Capital upgrading its rating from 'hold' to 'buy' and expects the company to return to strong growth trajectory in FY25. However, Kotak Institutional Equities has given the stock a 'reduce' rating and expects a slow start to FY24.

IT services company LTIMindtree reported a 22 percent on-year growth in revenue to Rs 8,691 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23, as against Rs 7,128 crore a year back, and Rs 8,620 crore in the last quarter.

In dollar terms, the company's revenue increased 12 percent on-year to $1.05 billion. Consolidated profit came in flat at Rs 1,114 crore, compared to Rs 1,108 crore reported in Q4FY22.

“We believe the Q4FY23 revenue growth was primarily driven by pass through revenues," IDBI capital said, upgrading the stock from ‘hold’ to ‘buy’ with a target price of Rs 4,975, after the company declared its fourth quarter results on April 28.

"In Q1FY24, we expect a flat revenue growth led by delay in decision making and higher base of pass through revenues. Hence considering these challenges we expect the company’s FY24 revenues to increase 9.2 percent YoY (lower than LTIM’s expectation of double digit growth),” it said.