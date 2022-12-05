LTIMindtree commences trading on domestic bourses under the new name

LTIMindtree Bell-Ringing Ceremony at BSE. (Photo: LTIMindtree)

LTIMindtree on December 5 marked the commencement of trading on the domestic stock exchanges under its new name by ringing the opening bell at BSE, Mumbai.

LTIMindtree came into formal existence on November 14, 2022, through the merger of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech (LTI) and Mindtree under the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Group. The merged entity is the country's fifth-largest IT services provider by market capitalisation and sixth-largest by revenue. This is one of the largest mergers in the Indian information technology (IT) sector.

Meanwhile, shareholders of erstwhile Mindtree, delisted on November 23, 2022, have been issued shares of erstwhile LTI in the ratio of 73 shares of LTI (now called LTIMindtree) for every 100 shares of Mindtree. The parent company, L&T, holds 68.73 percent of LTIMindtree.

The iconic bell-ringing was done by AM Naik, Group Chairman of L&T Group and Chairman of LTIMindtree; SN Subrahmanyan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of L&T Group, and Vice-Chairman of LTIMindtree; R Shankar Raman, Wholetime Director and Chief Financial Officer of L&T Group, and Non-Executive Director of LTIMindtree; and Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LTIMindtree, in the presence of SS Mundra, Chairman of BSE, and senior leaders from L&T, LTIMindtree, BSE, and LTIMindtree’s partner organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Naik said, “It is a proud moment for us. LTIMindtree combines LTI’s engineering and Mindtree’s software DNAs, blending their problem-solving and digital-first strengths into a unique value proposition for our clients, further reinforcing L&T’s acclaimed tradition of innovation, excellence, trust, and empathy.”

Subrahmanyan added, “By building upon the combined momentum of its constituents, LTIMindtree endeavors to tap into the significant opportunity ahead to not just live the future but shape it. We look forward to delivering on our promise to our stakeholders by turning our differentiated strategy into sustainable value.”

Shares of LTI on Monday (December 5) closed 1.84 percent lower at Rs 4,974.50 apiece on BSE.

The merger of the two L&T software units was announced on May 6 and was expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The companies had a combined headcount of 89,271 as of September 30, 2022.