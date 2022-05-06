LTIMindtree : A merger of synergies gives entry into premier league of IT Companies

LTIMindtree – that’s the new entity that has emerged following the proposed merger of the Larsen & Toubro (L&T)-owned IT companies -- L&T Infotech Limited (LTI) and Mindtree.

The scheme of amalgamation announced on May 6 by L&T Group Chairman, AM Naik, involves a share exchange ratio in which LTI will be issuing 73 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Re 1 each for every 100 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each in Mindtree.

L&T will hold 68.73 percent of LTI after the merger. Prior to the merger, L&T owned 61 percent of Mindtree and 74 percent of LTI.

The merged entity will have a combined market cap of Rs 1.4 lakh crore as of date. The combined FY22 revenue would be Rs 26,200 crore ($3.5 billion) with a combined profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,950 crore.

LTI had reported a consolidated PAT of Rs 637 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 2022, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 17 percent. The revenues of Rs 4,301 crore for the quarter grew 31.5 percent on year. Its full-year PAT stood at Rs 2,296 crore, up 18.6 percent on year. Revenues for FY22 came in higher by 27 percent at Rs 15,669 crore.

Mindtree had reported on-year growth of 49 percent in its PAT at Rs 473 crore for Q4FY22, while its revenues jumped 37 percent to Rs 2,897 crore. For the full year, PAT was higher by 49 percent at Rs 1,653 crore, while revenues went up 32 percent to Rs 10,525 crore.

“The LTI and Mindtree merger was highly anticipated and is therefore not a surprise. They both have the same parent and operate in an industry where size is now a very important competitive requirement for growth,” said Abhay Agarwal, Founder, and Fund Manager, Piper Serica. The merger will allow the company to bid for larger global deals.

Experts are of the opinion that it is a complementary merger since LTI is focused on the BFSI vertical and Mindtree on the communications vertical. This merger will hopefully also help reduce the high attrition rates.

“Overall, it should lead to shareholder value creation, especially since both companies have seen sharp corrections in their share prices recently,” added Agarwal.

It was announced that Mindtree CEO Debashis Chatterjee will lead the combined entity -- LTIMindtree,

However, the resignation of Sanjay Jalona is a negative surprise since he was credited for the rapid growth of LTI since its IPO and more details on the proposed leadership structure of the merged company will assuage shareholder concerns.

“We expect the merged entity to have an FY23E revenue of Rs 34,700 crore and a PAT of Rs 5,500 crore. FY24E revenues are expected at Rs 44,680 crore and PAT of Rs 7,500 crore, as we believe that the benefits of cost synergies, operating leverage, and enhanced revenues will play out very well,” said Abhimanyu Kasliwal, AVP – IT Sector, Choice Broking. “As a result, we expect the combined entity to show an enhanced topline CAGR of 30.6 percent and PAT CAGR of 38.2 percent over FY22-24E.” The merger is likely to be completed in 9-12 months, and till then, the companies will continue to function independently. A steering committee will be set up to oversee the transition.

