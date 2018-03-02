L&T up 1% as construction arm secures orders of Rs 1,593 crore

Shares of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) rose 1 percent intraday Thursday as its construction arm won orders worth Rs 1,593 crore.

Its water & effluent treatment business won orders worth Rs 1,058 crore and buildings & factories business has secured an order worth Rs 535 crore.

At 11:42 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,320.25, up Rs 1.15, or 0.09 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,469.60 and 52-week low Rs 973.55 on 01 February, 2018 and 03 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.16 percent below its 52-week high and 35.61 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil