L&T Technology Services share price hits 52-week high on tie-up with NVIDIA & Mavenir

L&T Technology Services share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 5,508.70, adding more than 2 percent intraday on November 17, after the company was chosen by NVIDIA and Mavenir as its engineering partner.

"L&T Technology Services has been selected as an engineering partner by Mavenir and NVIDIA, to accelerate the adoption of the industry’s first converged AI-on-5G," the company said in a release.

The company will support Mavenir with customisation, integration and deployment of AI applications for deployment on NVIDIA’s AI-on-5G Platform

AI is already transforming many industries across the globe. When combined with the power of 5G networks, the two technologies would enable powerful new use cases in a quick, secure, and cost-effective manner, it said.

"5G and AI are two inseparably linked technologies— both poised to significantly improve the performance of applications and solutions and enabling huge amounts of data to be processed in real-time," said Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer & Member of the Board, L&T Technology Services.

At 10.36 am, L&T Technology Services was quoting at Rs 5,505.00, up Rs 135.80, or 2.53 percent, on the BSE.