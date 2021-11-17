MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

L&T Technology Services share price hits 52-week high on tie-up with NVIDIA & Mavenir

The company will support Mavenir with customisation, integration and deployment of AI applications on NVIDIA’s AI-on-5G platform

Moneycontrol News
November 17, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

L&T Technology Services share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 5,508.70, adding more than 2 percent intraday on November 17, after the company was chosen by NVIDIA and Mavenir as its engineering partner.

"L&T Technology Services has been selected as an engineering partner by Mavenir and NVIDIA, to accelerate the adoption of the industry’s first converged AI-on-5G," the company said in a release.

The company will support Mavenir with customisation, integration and deployment of AI applications for deployment on NVIDIA’s AI-on-5G Platform

AI is already transforming many industries across the globe. When combined with the power of 5G networks, the two technologies would enable powerful new use cases in a quick, secure, and cost-effective manner, it said.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Close

Related stories

"5G and AI are two inseparably linked technologies— both poised to significantly improve the performance of applications and solutions and enabling huge amounts of data to be processed in real-time," said Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer & Member of the Board, L&T Technology Services.

At 10.36 am, L&T Technology Services was quoting at Rs 5,505.00, up Rs 135.80, or 2.53 percent, on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #L&T Technology Services
first published: Nov 17, 2021 11:03 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.