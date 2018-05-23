App
May 23, 2018 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Tech soars 7% after it post 65% surge in Q4 net profit at Rs 151.9 crore

The company, an arm of the engineering giant L&T, had reported a post-tax profit of Rs 96.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of L&T Technology Services gained over 7 percent during the morning session on Wednesday as the company reported strong growth in its March quarter numbers.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,367.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,302.00.

The firm reported a 65 percent surge in its March quarter net at Rs 151.9 crore on a surge in core revenues.

Revenue from operations jumped to Rs 1,054.8 crore from the year-ago period's Rs 812.3 crore and Rs 969.1 crore in the preceding December quarter.

For the fiscal year 2017-18, it reported a 15 percent jump in revenues to Rs 3,747 crore or USD 580 million, and a 19 percent surge in net profit at Rs 506 crore.

The stock has gained around 9 percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain also stood around 8 percent. At 09:40 hrs, L&T Technology Services was quoting at Rs 1,355.00, up Rs 82.10, or 6.45 percent.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Maintain Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,650 from Rs 1,200

The global research firm said that FY19 is looking strong on the back of deal momentum. Further the guidance for this fiscal of 16 percent organic growth is conservative, given 12 percent exit rate.

It also estimates FY19 growth of 23 percent and upgrades medium term growth rate to 18 percent. The brokerage house believes that stronger revenue and earnings momentum deserves a premium multiple.

Brokerage: Axis Cap | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,410

The brokerage house expects 19 percent CAGR over FY18-20. Going forward, it expects QoQ improvement to continue and sees margin to benefit from strong revenue momentum.

