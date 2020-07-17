L&T Tech shares tumble after Q1 profit falls 42%

L&T Technology Services share price tumbled almost 5 percent intraday on July 17 after the company's Q1 profit dipped 42.5 percent to Rs 117.3 crore.

L&T Technology Services on July 16 reported 42.5 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 117.3 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, as against Rs 203.9 crore in the same period last year. Profit fell 42.7 percent from Rs 204.8 crore in the March quarter of FY20.

It posted consolidated revenue of Rs 1,294.7 crore in June quarter of 2020 against Rs 1,347.5 crore in the year-ago period, registering a fall of 3.9 percent.

"During the quarter, L&T Tech won 9 multi-million dollar deals across all major industry segments which include one deal with TCV of USD 30 million plus and two deals with TCV of USD 15 million plus," the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The stock price was trading at Rs 1,369, down Rs 70.20, or 4.88 percent at 09:57 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,410 and an intraday low of Rs 1,325.00. It was trading with volumes of 17,005 shares, compared to its five day average of 11,062 shares, an increase of 53.73 percent.

The IT company said on July 16 that it will acquire 100 percent stake in Texas-based Orchestra Technology, which provides engineering services and solutions for telecom network management. L&T Technology Services will acquire the stake in all cash deal of USD 25 million, or about Rs 187 crore, in two tranches of USD 11 million (Rs 82.6 crore) and USD 14 million (Rs 105 crore), it said in a regulatory filing.