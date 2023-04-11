L&T Tech shares decline 1% on $9.9-mn visa fraud claims in US

The share price of L&T Tech was down 1 percent on Tuesday after the company agreed to cough up $9.93 million to the US. Department of Justice to settle allegations of underpaying visa fees between 2014 and 2019.

The US Department of Justice has alleged the company of acquiring inexpensive B-1 visas, instead of more-expensive H-1B visas in violation of the False Claims Act.

Follow our live blog for all market action

The B-1 does not permit foreign nationals to perform paid labour in the US and generally costs $200 to $300, with no limit on the number of visas that could be issued, while the H-1B allows paid labour but costs $4,000 to $6,000 and is limited by an annual cap of 65,000 for foreign nationals, with an additional 20,000 H-1B visas annually for those in specialised knowledge occupations.

Suchitra Mandal