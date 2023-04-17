 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T takes a beating as IT contagion sinks LTIMindtree, L&T Tech Services

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 12:24 PM IST

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) plunged on April 17 as IT sector companies owned by the firm saw heavy selling in the wake of poor Q4 results by Infosys, the country's second-largest IT services company.

At 11.50 am, L&T was down 2.30 percent on BSE, trading at Rs 2,206.

L&T holds 68.7 percent in LTIMindtree and 73.85 percent in L&T Tech Services. Both stocks were down 8 percent.

IT sector bleeds