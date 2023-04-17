L&T takes a beating as IT contagion sinks LTIMindtree, L&T Tech Services

L&T holds 68.7 percent in LTIMindtree & 73.85 percent in L&T Tech Services. Both stocks have seen bear pressure as they fell up to 8 percent.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) plunged on April 17 as IT sector companies owned by the firm saw heavy selling in the wake of poor Q4 results by Infosys, the country's second-largest IT services company.

At 11.50 am, L&T was down 2.30 percent on BSE, trading at Rs 2,206.

L&T holds 68.7 percent in LTIMindtree and 73.85 percent in L&T Tech Services. Both stocks were down 8 percent.

IT sector bleeds

The Nifty IT index slumped over 6 percent after tech majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys posted weak earnings for the March quarter. Infosys declined 11 percent, its steepest fall in three years, to hit over a one-year low, shaving off Rs 70,000 crore of investors' wealth.

Several brokerages have downgraded the stock after Infosys said the sales growth would be just 4 to 7 percent this financial year because of lower client spending and uncertain demand environment due to the failure of US banks.

Wipro and TCS lost 3 percent each, while LTIMindtree fell 8 percent. Persistent Systems, Coforge, Tech Mahindra, Mphasis and HCL Technologies declined up to 6 percent.

The contagion sank the benchmark Sensex and the Nifty by 1.2 percent each. At 11.20 am, the Sensex was down 728 points at 59,702 points and the Nifty 182 points at 17,645.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.