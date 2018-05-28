L&T stock rises 2% after water and effluent treatment business bags big orders in MP

Larsen & Toubro share price gained 1.7 percent intraday Monday after its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 5,704 crore in domestic market.

L&T said it has won two major orders from the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA), government of Madhya Pradesh, for execution of Indira Sagar Project- Parwati phases I and II and Kalisindh phase I Micro Lift Irrigation Schemes.

These are repeat orders from NVDA, it added.

The company has also received an EPC order from the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit for execution of Buxwaha Multi Village Rural Water Supply Scheme.

In the month of May itself, the engineering and construction major, so far, has bagged more than Rs 20,000 crore worth of orders.

At 11:25 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,366.50, up Rs 22.70, or 1.69 percent on the BSE.