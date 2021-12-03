MARKET NEWS

L&T shares rise on green hydrogen bond with ReNew Power

The engineering conglomerate announced that it will jointly own and operate green hydrogen projects with Goldman Sachs-backed green energy producer ReNew Power.

Moneycontrol News
December 03, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST
Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro

 
 
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share gained over 2 percent in the morning session on Friday after the company announced partnership for green hydrogen projects in India.

The engineering conglomerate on December 2 announced that it will jointly own and operate green hydrogen projects with Goldman Sachs-backed green energy producer ReNew Power.

“Under this agreement, L&T and ReNew will jointly develop, own, execute and operate green hydrogen projects in India,” a joint statement said.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,837.90, up Rs 48.95, or 2.74 percent in the early hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,844.90 and an intraday low of Rs 1,800.10.

Domestic research and broking firm HDFC Securities has a positive outlook on Larsen and Toubro given its strong order book, healthy balance sheet, and robust services business.

“L&T can deliver high-teens PAT CAGR over FY2020-23 and pay out high dividends. Investors could look at buying the stock for a target of Rs 2077, an upside of 13 percent from current market price,” it added.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Larsen & Toubro
first published: Dec 3, 2021 10:34 am

