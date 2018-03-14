L&T shares gain after hydrocarbon engineering business bags Rs 1,600 cr order

Larsen & Toubro share price gained half a percent in morning on Wednesday after the hydrocarbon engineering business has bagged orders worth in excess of Rs 1,600 crore across various business segments.

"The onshore projects business of L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) has secured a lump sum turnkey contract, from a leading Indian client, for the design, supply, and construction of a large LNG

Tank facility in the east coast of India," the infrastructure and engineering major said in its filing.

The business also secured additional work from existing projects under execution in Saudi Arabia & Kuwait, it added.

The construction services business of LTHE also secured an additional order, from a prestigious client, for a new coal bed methane facility being developed in the central region of India.

LTHE delivers 'design to build' engineering and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum.

At 10:10 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,309.15, up Rs 7.00, or 0.54 percent on the BSE.