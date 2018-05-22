L&T shares gain 1% as buildings & factories business bags orders of Rs 4,033 crore

Larsen & Toubro share price gained as much as a percent in morning on Tuesday after the buildings & factories business of L&T Construction has bagged orders worth Rs 4,033 crore.

"Buildings & factories IC has won a prestigious order from a reputed government client for the design & construction of 1,125 numbers of residential towers of G+3 floors under PMAY Scheme at Visakhapatnam, Prakasam, Guntur, and Krishna Districts in Andhra Pradesh, to be completed within stringent timelines," the engineering and construction major said in its filing.

It further said another order has been secured from a leading cement manufacturer for the construction of cement plants in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on the design and build model.

The business has bagged another turnkey order from a government client in Patna (Bihar) to establish a cancer institute along with the supply, installation and commissioning of medical equipment, it added.

L&T, so far, has bagged more than Rs 15,000 crore worth of orders during the current quarter, as per the data available on BSE.

At 09:27 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,323.90, up Rs 9.90, or 0.75 percent on the BSE.